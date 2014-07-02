Whitepaper: Research Report: IBM’s SmartCloud vs. the VMware Cloud

Every once in a while Clabby Analytics is asked to evaluate IBM internal competitive research — usually to ensure that products being compared are "apples-to-apples" from a feature/function perspective — and to verify that the price analysis is correct. Further, at times we are also asked to evaluate total-cost-of-ownership (TCO) and/or return-on-investment (ROI) models. This is one of those occasions where we've been asked to evaluate both models.

Background

A month ago, IBM provided us with access to an internal research data that shows that IBM's SmartCloud Provisioning and Monitoring offerings not only cost far less from an acquisition and management perspective than a VMware vCloud Suite Advanced environment — but that IBM's SmartCloud environment also offers richer functionality.

To read more, download the whitepaper below.