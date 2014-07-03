Android L could make rubbish battery life a thing of the past

The next incarnation of Google's mobile OS will offer a considerable boost to battery life, which is obviously good news for Android handset owners everywhere (well, those with a modern enough phone to be in line for the upgrade).

How much more longevity away from the power socket are we talking about? The techie folks over at Ars Technica have been finding out by testing a Nexus 5 phone running the Android L Preview to see how long it lasted relative to the latest version of KitKat.

The test set the handset away browsing web pages via Wi-Fi, with KitKat managing to last 345 minutes, and Android L Preview 471 minutes. In other words, the new version showed over a third more longevity – 36 per cent to be precise.

What's even more exciting about this figure is that you've got to remember that this is a preview version of Android L, and by the time everything is honed (and apps support some of the new features like the job scheduler that prevents low priority app requests from bothering the CPU, batching these all up), we can expect even better results. Ars didn't even use the battery saver option Android L boasts which tones down the brightness and performance to eke out more life, as the site didn't want "phone-crippling" features messing with the results.

With that on, and further optimisation, battery life could be extended by a long way – and there could be a lot of happy Android owners out there. It'll certainly be interesting to see how the iPhone 6's battery measures up to all this.

If you want a crack at the Android L Preview on your Nexus 5, you can install it following our guide here – but be warned, the process is not for the faint-hearted (the build is, as the name suggests, really meant for devs, not consumers).