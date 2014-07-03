Daily Deals: Intel DN2820FYKH barebone for £92.98

Today's Daily Deal sees the Intel DN2820FYKH barebone offered for a knockdown price, courtesy of Amazon.

Barebones are ideal for those who want a low-cost alternative to a pre-configured desktop PC, and have the knowledge to build their own device.

The DN2820FYKH has a silver aluminium ring with diamond cut around black top and contains an Intel Celeron N2820 / 2.39 GHz processor.

Also included is 7.1 surround audio via HDMI interface and low-acoustics active cooling design.

With these features you could drive a formidable home entertainment experience, and/or use the barebone as a personal cloud.

Buy it here from Amazon for a tasty £92.98 with free delivery: http://itpp.me/1qBmc2E