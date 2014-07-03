Google opens Apps for Android Wear section in Play Store

Following all the Android Wear revelations at I/O 2014 last week, which included the SDK and Samsung's Gear Live, Google has now launched a new section of the Play Store for apps aimed at the devices.

The Apps for Android Wear section was spotted by The Next Web, and is still very much in its early stages with just a small number of apps currently available.

In fact, there are 20 in total, including Google Maps and Hangouts, Pinterest, Duolingo, The Guardian news app and IFTTT ("if this then that"). Those are the major highlights right now, but we'd expect it to grow reasonably swiftly from here.

As we've already mentioned, at Google I/O we saw the Gear Live revealed, Samsung's latest wearable effort which will set you back £169 and ships at the start of next week. The rival LG G Watch also had its ship date announced, and in fact that goes on sale tomorrow, at £159. They're similar devices, with the biggest difference being the screen (which is sharper on the Gear Live) and the potential battery life, where LG looks to have an advantage.

The real Android Wear device that everyone is waiting for, though, is the Moto 360 which won't launch until later this summer (reportedly along with the Moto X+1 phone). That smartwatch has folks excited because it looks like a real watch, as opposed to more like a piece of chunky geek-tech.