Microsoft increases gaming focus with SyntaxTree acquisition

As much we like to believe that computers are helping the world to connect, and enabling people to learn, let's be honest -- people just want to game. We all convinced our parents at a young age that we needed a PC to write papers and access things like Encarta encyclopedia, but our true desire was Wolfenstein 3D.

It's not just computer users that want to get in on the gaming - companies want to do it too. A good example is Microsoft. Sure, the company creates some amazing productivity software like Word, Excel and Access, but it also makes the Xbox. In other words, the company likes to work hard and play hard. Today, the company acquires SyntaxTree, which shows a commitment to gaming.

"Over the last 10 years, the Unity cross-platform game engine has grown to become a widely used rendering engine and tool for game developers targeting desktop, consoles, mobile devices and the web, with over 2 million developers now using Unity for game development. Unity offers great support for targeting or porting to Windows, across Windows desktop, Windows Store and Windows Phone", says S. Somasegar, corporate vice president of the Developer Division at Microsoft.

Somasegar further explains, "today, I'm pleased to announce that we are acquiring SyntaxTree, the developers of the UnityVS plugin for Visual Studio. UnityVS enables Unity developers to take advantage of the productivity of Visual Studio to author, browse and debug the code for their Unity applications. Already today, dozens of the biggest names in game development rely on Visual Studio and the UnityVS plugin".

This acquisition will allow Microsoft to integrate UnityVS directly into Visual Studio. This sends a clear message to game developers that the company is committed to making Visual Studio a perpetual world-class tool. Developers can feel confident that investing in Visual Studio is a smart choice for cross-platform creations, including mobile.

Photo credit: Aspen Photo / Shutterstock