Microsoft issues fix for Windows 8.1 blue screen of death

Windows 8.1 blue screen of death sufferers are in line for a reprieve after Microsoft detailed an update that will help those worried about being stuck in limbo between the old and new OS versions.

Related: Microsoft suspends Windows RT 8.1 update

Microsoft explained that it is currently testing a patch in “select markets” that allows Windows 8.0/RT 8.0 customers to install the so-far troublesome Windows 8.1 OS.

"This [Windows RT] pilot program is an example of ways we're experimenting to help ensure more of our customers benefit from a continuously improving Windows experience," a Microsoft spokesperson told Paul Thurrott. "Similar to how the Windows 8.1 Update [1] process works today, the pilot program will automatically update consumer Windows 8 and Windows RT machines for free to Windows 8.1 Update and Windows RT 8.1 Update in select markets."

An update has had to be released due to the fact that Windows 8.1, which is available from the Windows Store, doesn’t work on certain systems and there are now two options for those affected.

Thurrott first advises customers to try Windows Update to see if the update appears there automatically. Otherwise an alternative comes in the form of a manual download from the Microsoft Support website and in both cases update 2871389, which is available for 8.0 and RT 8.0, must be installed for it to function correctly.

Once the new OS version has been installed then users are advised to immediately update it to Windows 8.1 Update 1 to ensure that future security updates, patches and new features are received in a timely manner.

Microsoft plans to release Windows 8.1 Update 2 in August and there are rumours that a third update will be provided before Windows 9 or “Threshold” is debuted around this time next year.