New Google Nexus 9 leak details heavy HTC integration

Anyone that doubted how serious Google still is about Nexus tablets is in for a big surprise after new information emerged regarding the firm’s next slate that still has many sceptics gathering due to the ambiguity of aspects of it.

Related: Did Google just accidentally reveal the Nexus 9?

Rumour monger extraordinaire @evleaks’ latest information comes in a form of an image of the HTC Volantis that is rumoured by many to be what the firm is currently calling the Google Nexus 9 tablet.

Alongside the grainy image there is also a barrage of new information on the device that states it will include a silver aluminium unibody and BoomSound speakers, both of which were employed to good effect on the HTC One M8.

The Nexus 9, or Volantis, has an 8.9in display complete with a 1,680 x 1,050 resolution that will reputably change to 2,560 x 1,600 before shipping out to customers.

Inside the outer casing it’s speculated that there will be a 64-bit Tegra K1 processor, even though the slate is currently being tested with a Snapdragon 810 chip, and 5GB of RAM, which is something described as “non-final” by @evleaks.

There will be 64GB of storage and a 5-megapixel camera capable of 1080p photos and videos, this again apparently something that could be upgraded to an 8-megapixel snapper on the final product.

A leaked image, meanwhile, that is grainy to say the least has a couple of interesting watermarks including “Flounder”, which was once the code-name of the Nexus 8, and Android Silver that adds weight to the HTC Volantis being a Nexus device.

@evleaks added that any renders or concepts released before this have been “fake” even though at least 50 per cent of it marries it up with this latest morsel of news. The original rumours mentioned a screen size of 8.9in with a 2,048 x 1,440 resolution, the same 64-bit Tegra chip, 2GB of RAM, an 8-megapixel camera on the back and 3-megapixel one on the front, and either 16GB or 32GB of onboard storage.

Related: Google Nexus 7 [2013] review

What’s clear is that something is in the works over at Google’s Nexus branch and after the accidental tablet reveal at Google I/O 2014, something will hit the shelves towards the end of this year.