Samsung reveals new Galaxy Tab S advert

The latest tablet from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S, recently launched, and received considerable attention, as with many products the company does. Samsung also launched an advertising campaign to go along with its latest offering.

"The third instalment in Samsung’s new tablet commercial series puts the Galaxy Tab S’s industry-leading display to the test, showing side-by-side comparisons of a wide range of images on the device’s Super AMOLED screen next to traditional LCD screens. These bring the extraordinary Super AMOLED technology to life, resulting in more immersive and breathtaking visual experience", the hardware maker claims.

The ad is more than two minutes long, and clearly was never meant to run on TV, but is more just for YouTube and a chance for the company to tout its latest product.

The 10.5in tablet comes in both 16 GB and 32 GB versions. The video, while mentioning those stats, plays mostly on the screen, which looks gorgeous in this clip.

"There is no other tablet on the market that can compete with the unrivalled viewing experience, innovative design aesthetics, and industry-leading productivity features of the Galaxy Tab S", says Younghee Lee, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing in the IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.