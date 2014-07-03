Samsung to end plasma TV production despite amazing year

Samsung SDI has announced that it will shut down plasma panel production by 30 November this year.

After a storming 2012 and 2013 where it was estimated to have sold 3 TVs a second, making a figure of around $184 billion (£107 billion) in sales, the firm is stopping production due to overall decline for plasma TVs. The worldwide company said it will concentrate resources on its energy and materials business.

Read more: Samsung launches all-new 850 Pro SSD: "A new breed of performance"

A spokesperson for Samsung said: "We plan to continue our PDP TV business until the end of this year, due to changes in market demands. We remain committed to providing consumers with products that meet their needs, and will increase our focus on growth opportunities in UHD TV's and Curved TV's."

Panasonic have already pulled the plug on plasma production, so with Samsung pulling out, the company expected to dominate the market is LG - but who knows what the future holds.

Of course, Samsung has released many different types of plasma TVs, each one being regarded better than the last. Its last one, the Samsung PNF8500 that came out in late 2013, and was widely lauded as the best plasma ever made. How long the 8500 will remain on sale is still uncertain, but its days are now officially numbered.

Read more: Panasonic to cut production of LCD and plasma TVs amid disappointing sales

Samsung's move to end plasma production was hinted at in January by John Ryu, vice president of Samsung's Visual Display R&D office. Ryu told CNET at the time that he did not think plasma had a future beyond 2014 at his company. He cited the difficulty of making a cost-effective 4K version - reportedly a factor in Panasonic's pull-out - and the overall cost of production compared with LED LCD.

Is the end of the plasma period coming? Subscribe to our newsletter below to get all the latest tech news and updates.