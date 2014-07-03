Sony Xperia Z3 Compact leak touts 20.7-megapixel lens and power boost

Sony’s Xperia Z3 Compact was treated to its first ride on the rumour mill a matter of days ago and the wheels are now well and truly in motion after the first spec list was tweeted out.

Android developer and technology tweeter @DooMLoRD_XDA tweeted out an extensive list of specs for the new smartphone that included a 4.5in display and a hefty 20.7-megapixel rear camera.

In addition the tweet explains that it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor onboard clocked at 2.5GHz that is supplemented by 2GB of RAM and an Adreno 330 GPU. As well as the 20.7-megapixel lens on the back it will have a 2.1-megapixel one on the front and the screen resolution will reportedly be 1,280 x 720.

A picture of a heavily fingerprinted pair of Sony smartphones leaked out on Tuesday and it reportedly shows the Xperia Z3 alongside the Xperia Z3 Compact that come after Sony released two mid to high-range smartphones already this year.

The Xperia Z2, which will now be the Xperia Z3's predecessor, only hit UK stores back in May and the T3, the mid-range handset of the two, was released just last month complete with a 5.3in display.

In comparison, the top-of-the-range Xperia Z3 is rumoured to include a 2.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 quad-core processor with 3GB of RAM, an Adreno 420 GPU, 1080p display with PVD coating and thinner bezels than the Xperia Z2.

More details eking out on the Xperia Z3 Compact hammers the final nail in the coffin for the Xperia Z2 Compact that now will almost certainly not be released unless Sony really does want to set some kind of record for smartphone releases within a 12 month period.