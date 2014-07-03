Sure, go to Bestival, but does it have the best sound quality?

Bowers & Wilkins is to bring hi-fi quality sound to the UK festival scene this summer.

The British audio company's "Sound System" speaker stack will make its UK debut at the Society of Sound stage at WOMAD festival in Wiltshire.

Billed as the Bowers & Wilkins' Society of Sound online community taking "physical form", the stage will hold talks, playbacks and live performances from hand-picked artists, and promises a more rewarding and immersive experience for festivalgoers by bringing them closer to the music.

The four-stack speaker system claims to be the first of its kind to deliver studio-quality sound to the live music experience.

Audio pioneers The Radiophonic Workshop, beat-boxer Beardyman and composer David Holmes are all set to perform.

Read more: Apple's purchase of Beats Electronics and Music: Was it really worth $3bn?

"Sound System was fantastic – you could hear every detail, every beat, it was beautiful," said Primavera Festival curator, DJ Fra.

The stage will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of Peter Gabriel's Real World Records, which has been releasing world music since 1989, including records by Portico Quartet and Joseph Arthur.

"Our presence at WOMAD allows festival-goers the opportunity to revolutionise their live music listening experience, while also challenging them to think about the importance of sound through various workshops, demos and interactive talks," said Bowers & Wilkins brand director Danny Haikin.

Read more: Amazon to launch subscription streaming service, Prime music

Despite the clear benefits for avid musos, one wonders if Sound System's technology is applicable to the wider festival market. This will rest upon its scalability, volume capability and price I would wager. Would the speakers be so expensive that rockstars would be banned from climbing them?

Nonetheless, if you felt the sound at Glastonbury was a bit muddy (pun intended) then why not get along to WOMAD and witness Sound System's hi-fi quality experience for yourself.

WOMAD festival takes place 24-27 July 2014 in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, UK.