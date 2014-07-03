Video: Cut costs, accelerate service delivery and automate business processes with IBM

IBM SmartCloud Orchestrator manages cloud services in public, private and hybrid environments. View this video from the solution's senior development manager, Werner Ederer, to see the key benefits of utilizing SmartCloud Orchestrator.

In an IDC Technology Spotlight report, IDC discusses how orchestration and automation solutions are key in managing the shift from traditional client server architecture to cloud-based technologies. Werner continues the automation and orchestration conversation in this webinar: "Manage your cloud services with IBM Smart Cloud Orchestrator."