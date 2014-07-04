Defiant BlackBerry head tries to goad Samsung and Google over "unpopular" Knox

A devastating series of events has turned BlackBerry into a bit of a laughing stock of late, but the company's head has shown that he isn't willing to sit back and quietly fade away.

In a recently published blog post, John Chen has hit out at Samsung and Google, while simultaneously plugging his own company.

At I/O 2014, the search giant announced that Android is to feature Samsung's Knox product, in order to make the operating system more secure.

"I'm delighted by this first step," wrote Chen, getting off to a gentle start. "The need to improve Android's security was clear."

A couple of product pitches later, he then identified why he thinks the move won't be successful, saying, "Knox hasn't been widely adopted – fewer than 2 million Samsung phones are actually running Knox today," and seemingly forgetting BlackBerry's pitifully low market share in the process.

The Canadian outfits troubles are far from over. In March it was revealed that BlackBerry had made a $423 million (£247 million) loss in Q4, and that a third of its financial customers are set to abandon it this year.

"While we applaud Google and Samsung for their plans, we don't think it's enough for security-minded enterprises," Chen continued in his post. "Instead, look to companies that have literally invested 3 decades into advancing the twin causes of security and productivity.

"In other words, don't be dazzled by those who can talk the security talk. Instead, look to the company that has proven repeatedly it can walk the walk."