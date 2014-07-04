Cancer Research and #Techmums among winners at 2014 Nominet Internet Awards

Cancer Research UK and #Techmums have been recognised as using the Internet for the greater good of the UK public as they were rewarded at the 2014 Nominet Internet Awards.

Now into an eighth year, the gongs were handed out over five different categories and an independent panel chose projects that drive change, do good and support the UK’s digital economy.

The Citizen Science Programme, organised by Cancer Research UK, took home the Doing Good Online award for its Genes in Space mobile game that uses the collective force of players to analyse real genetic data and fight cancer.

#Techmums, meanwhile, was awarded the Online Skills and Training award for the way that it “offers mums the chance to be part of the UK’s digital revolution”. It does so through workshops and online support that aims to give UK mothers the confidence, skills and understanding to get the best out of the Internet.

Nominet’s Innovative Internet Business prize went to the Write Latex – Overleaf science publication system that revolutionises the writing and editing of scientific papers to make it quicker for both authors and publishers.

eCadets has been endowed with the Making the Internet a Safer Place award for helping children to champion safety within schools and become leaders in this regard. It runs a three-year programme that allows pupils, parents and governors to complete challenges and win accreditation for their school.

Lastly the Digital Innovation in Public Services award has been handed to Informed Solutions for its Consultation Portal for The Local Government Boundary Commission for England that lets voters have a say on electoral division boundaries across England.

“This year’s winners of the Nominet Internet Awards demonstrate the extent to which the internet can be used in inventive ways to support the UK’s digital economy and be a real force for good. Congratulations to all our winners and thanks to all the other nominees and entrants,” added Eleanor Bradley, COO at Nominet.

Image Credit: Twitter