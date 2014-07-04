How to watch Colombia vs Brazil and France vs Germany live online and on TV

So, we're down to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, with the remaining teams looking at just two more wins to reach the final.

Today sees France take on Germany, a local clash, as it were, which is sure to produce some fireworks. Hosts Brazil face Colombia, and while before the tournament the money would certainly have been on the former, going on the actual performances in the competition to date, the latter team looks in far better shape. But it's likely to be a close one – in fact, both games are.

And you want to watch all the action, right? Well here's where (and when) to tune in, both online and on your TV set.

France versus Germany coverage starts at 16:30 GMT this afternoon, with the build-up before the kick-off which follows at 17:00. If you want to watch it live online, go to iPlayer Live, sit back and enjoy what should be a cracking game.

You can watch it on your living room TV on BBC1, where it's being shown on both the standard definition and HD channels.

As for Colombia versus Brazil, that, of course, is on the other channel, namely ITV. To watch it streamed live online, point your browser here, click Watch Live and select ITV (you'll have to enter your postcode before you can view the footage). Coverage starts at 20:30 for a 21:00 kick-off.

And the match will be shown on ITV, of course, in both standard definition and HD if you're watching on your big television.

Image Credit: Luiz Relvas