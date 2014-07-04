Over 90 per cent of UK businesses to adopt cloud services by 2015

UK cloud adoption is set to experience continued growth, according to an annual study by Vanson Bourne.

Already, 78 per cent of UK businesses have adopted at least one form of cloud-based service and cloud adoption, as a whole, is up 61.5 per cent since 2010.

Read more: Infographic: Why deploy private cloud in the hybrid cloud era?

The study also estimates that annual growth rates will reach 20 per cent by September 2014. Most UK firms currently possess a hybrid cloud system, with 85 per cent continuing to run on-premises servers alongside cloud data.

Other trends discovered by the report, include that the main reason for cloud adoption among private sector businesses is the flexibility that it offers. In the public sector, operational cost savings were the decisive factor.

Somewhat surprisingly, few of the respondents had any security concerns about the cloud. Even after the PRISM revelations, 98 per cent reported no security breaches from using cloud servers.

According to the Cloud Industry Forum (CIF) cloud adoption will continue to rise, particularly once Microsoft ends support for Windows Server 2003, with as many as 61 per cent of respondents still using the service.

Alex Hilton, CEO of CIF, said, "Over the next year we can say with some confidence that first-time cloud adoption will increase by 12 points – or 15 per cent."

If this is borne out, then 90 per cent of all businesses in the UK will be using at least one cloud service by the end of 2015.

Read more: Note to startups: Keep using the cloud

Nick East, chief executive of cloud provider, Zynstra said that many businesses should re-fresh their cloud infrastructure sooner rather than later.

He added, "SMBs need to consider which cloud solutions are going to be the best fit for them in the future. Leaving it until the end-of-support date has passed is going to cause a major IT headache."