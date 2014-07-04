Samsung’s premium Galaxy S5 shows off metal frame in leaked photo

Samsung’s souped-up Galaxy S5, the F, has been in the pipeline for some time and the first picture of the flagship smartphone has leaked out.

The latest photo, from GSMArena’s anonymous tipster, has a metal frame around the front that bears similarities to the iPhone 5 and 5S, and the front facia of the smartphone is similar to the Galaxy S5.

This is the only photo that currently exists, however, and the same source explained that the Galaxy F is very similar to the Galaxy S5 and has a removable plastic back with the whole body encased by the Apple-esque aluminium frame.

GSMArena cautions that there’s no way to tell the photo is real and that it should be looked at with more than a grain of doubt until Samsung actually decides to release more details on the device.

The Galaxy F rumour-mill has been running ever since January when a metal-framed Galaxy S5 was mentioned for the first time and back then it was thought it would be out at the same time as its sibling.

In terms of the specification the latest rumours peg it as including a 5.2in display complete with a 2,650 x 1,440 resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM and the aforementioned metal chassis.

It’s worth pointing out that Samsung has already released an upgraded version of the Galaxy S5 with a quad-HD display and Snapdragon 805 processor – the Galaxy S5 LTE-A – that is only available in South Korea and won’t be released anywhere else.

Samsung still hasn’t acknowledged the existence of the Galaxy F and as far as a release date goes it can’t be far off given the rumours that have been emerging in the past few weeks.