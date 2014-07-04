Tech News Weekly podcast 25: Our Silicon Valley adventures, the curse of shadow IT and Facebook's creepy experiment

On the Tech News Weekly podcast this week, Paul Cooper tells us about his tour of Silicon Valley start-ups, Tom Phelan has been investigating the robotics industry and we discuss why businesses hate Dropbox and similar cloud services - but is it a case of serves them right? Finally Facebook is in trouble again and this time for something really quite creepy!

Also, have you featured on our comment of the week? It could be you we single out for a mention!

Joining Wayne Scott is Tom Phelan, Aatif Sulleyman and Paul Cooper.

Articles discussed this week:

UKTI Robotics Mission – the case for open innovation

Was the Facebook experiment right to "mess with people's minds?"

Businesses officially hate Box and Dropbox: Senior staff most likely to create security problems