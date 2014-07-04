Three rebrands Leeds store “Trois” to honour Tour de France

Bon retour à ITProPortale!

Three's Leeds store on Commercial Street has rebranded itself as "Trois" to mark the Tour De France starting in the city for the first time.

The phone shop only stayed Gallic for a day, but during that time bereted staff made their way around the city handing out croissants to spread the word of Trois.

Three pulled the stunt to advertise its Feel At Home range, which ditches roaming charges in France, as well as 15 other countries, and should stop mobile users overspending when abroad.

Read more: Three follows EE with inTouch app offering Wi-Fi phone calls

"Roaming charges are a rip-off," said Dave Dyson, chief executive at Three, in agreement with the European Union, whose new Roaming Regulation lowered price caps for data downloads in the EU area in June.

"We want customers to stay connected when they're overseas without the fear of a nasty bill when they return," he added.

Customers on pay monthly, Pay-As-You-Go, SIM-only and mobile broadband have the freedom to use Feel At Home within the limits of their current Three price plan allowance, as long as international roaming is activated, though calls and texts to non-UK numbers will still carry that hefty roaming charge.

Pay-As-You-Go customers are excluded from the scheme unless they ask for an add-on.