How to watch Argentina vs Belgium and Holland vs Costa Rica live online and on TV

Now that we know Germany will take on Brazil in the first semi final it’s on to the second day of quarter finals to decide the other two sides that will make up the FIFA World Cup’s final four.

The first clash sees the pre-tournament second favourite Argentina take on a much-fancied Belgium side before the dark horse to end all dark horses Costa Rica play the 2010 finalist Holland, with both games likely to be just as close as yesterday’s.

Good news for UK footy fans is that both games are televised and that all you need is either a TV set, computer or mobile device to watch them.

Coverage of Argentina versus Belgium gets underway at 16:00 BST this afternoon with an hour’s worth of build up where Adrian Chiles and co take viewers all the way to kick off at 17:00 BST. To watch it online, viewers should point their browser to this link to watch ITV Player Live.

It’s switcheroo time for the second quarter final of the day as the Netherlands versus Costa Rica is covered by the BBC and again it can be viewed easily online by clicking through to BBC iPlayer Live.

Of course both games can be enjoyed from the comfort of your living room on either ITV HD or BBC One HD depending on the channel that is covering the game.

After this it’s on to the semi finals on Tuesday and Wednesday next week with coverage due to be confirmed right after the quarter finals have concluded.