Amazon UK launches landmark Wearable Technology Store

With one eye on the future and the other fixed firmly on the profits, the insatiable web supergiant Amazon.co.uk has opened its own "Wearable Technology Store."

The store has been designed as a veritable treasure trove of all the wearable gadgets you could possible want to get your hands (and legs, and wrists, and ankles) on. Open for business now, it features more than 100 different products that range from fitness trackers to smart watches, smart glasses to wearable cameras.

Amazon has also chosen to blend devices from mainstream brands like Sony, Samsung, Jawbone and GoPro with younger, emerging companies like Basis and Misfit – the idea being that customers will have a full range of wearable technology to browse with varying budgets.

"The advances in wearable technology mean that customers can now charge their phone through their clothing, monitor their sleep patterns and even track their pets," said Xavier Garambois, Vice President of EU Retail at Amazon. "This new store allows customers to find whatever they are looking for in one place – whether that is tracking fitness, staying connected through smart watches or capturing every adventure with wearable cameras."

Amazon has also announced a Learning Centre that will provide customers with details on products, images, reviews, in-depth buying guides and compatibility information. This is an excellent idea, given that not all wearables are compatible with the devices you may have assumed they are. Be sure to check this out before investing in any wearable device.

The move to open a Wearable Technology Store is a landmark move, both for Amazon and the widespread adoption of wearable technology. As one of the largest vendors of consumer electronics on the planet, creating a whole new section dedicated to the young industry acknowledges it as more than a fad. Indeed, the store cements wearable technology's place as something more permanent, a pioneering force that is penetrating both the consumer and enterprise spaces and (most importantly) generating the dollars to match.