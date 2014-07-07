Daily tech deals: LG G2 smartphone for £265

Amazon is selling the popular LG G2 smartphone for just £265 - that works out as a whopping 45 per cent saving off the original RRP.

The 454g smartphone hit the market initially with an eye watering price tag of £489. For this you got a 5.2in full HD IPS display, a 13-Megapixel OIS camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor with 2.26 Ghz quad-core CPUs and a long-lasting battery.

Now you still get all that, but can save yourself the trouble of signing up your children for medical experiments to afford it.

In our official review the LG G2 garnered a fantastic 4.5 out of 5 stars and an ITProPortal Best Buy award. We loved the fantastic screen, camera and clever user interface tweaks, with the only small let-downs being a plasticky chassis and no expandable storage option.

Get the deal here.

