Does Sony plan to release Xperia Z3 tomorrow?

Sony could be ready to take the wrapping of its next high-end smartphone with talk centering on it releasing yet another smartphone in 2014 that could even be the Xperia Z3 or Z3 Compact.

Rumours are circling that the Xperia Z2a launch event planned for tomorrow is being hijacked by the firm to release the a new smartphone that focuses on taking selfies in the dark.

Ubergizmo quotes ePrice as stating that the device will get a global release and that its main focus is the ability for the smartphone to take high-quality selfies using its front lens.

The front camera will also have a flash in order to facilitate better selfies at night and this notion has been reinforced by a tweet from Sony’s official account that stressed the event will help you “see your #selfies in a whole new light.”

Details have been slowly seeping out about the Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact for a number of weeks and in the camera department the only mention so far has been of a 20.7-megapixel snapper on the back of each device. If either does come with a front camera equipped specifically for selfies then we can expect a lens that is anything from 5-megapixel upwards.

Sony already plans to launch the Xperia Z2a smartphone at tomorrow’s event, which is rumoured to be similar to the Xperia Z2 except for the shell that is polycarbonate as opposed to metal.

The more compact Xperia Z2, which is only getting a release in Asia, should have a 5in IPS 1080p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB of RAM, a 20.7-megapixel camera, less battery power and still has water and dust resistance.

We have been covering all the rumours and leaks regarding the Sony Xperia Z3 in a live blog here and for the latest keep checking back.