"Luxury brand" Apple snaps up TAG Heuer exec, Hublot confirms iWatch launch

There's no speculation about it anymore. Apple is definitely preparing to launch a smartwatch.

At least that's what Jean-Claude Biver, the CEO of watch manufacturer Hublot, reckons.

"Our sales director left yesterday because he took a contract from Apple to launch the iWatch," he said a few days ago in an interview with CNBC.

According to 9to5Mac, the unnamed executive is Patrick Pruniaux, previously the vice president of sales and retail at TAG Heuer, which is linked to Hublot via the LVMH luxury goods conglomerate.

While Biver initially seemed certain of the Apple move, he appeared slightly less so later on in the interview.

"If it had been a direct competitor, I would have felt a bit betrayed, but if he goes to Apple, I think it is a great experience for him," he added. "I think it's very clever if Apple is [making an iWatch].

"And if they would do it, I would really say bravo. Because my feeling is that Apple is not only a technology company, it's also a retailer and it's also a luxury brand."

It is still unclear when the iWatch will be officially revealed.