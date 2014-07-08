Daily tech deals: Save £70 on a Sony touchscreen laptop

How do you choose between a laptop and a tablet? If you the tablet's ergonomic design but couldn't live without a laptop's processing power, you may want to consider a touchscreen PC.

Contrary to popular belief, touchscreen laptops don't have to break the bank. This deal for the Sony Vaio fit is proof - normally retailing for £450, you can pick one up at Currys for just £379.99.

That works out as a nifty £70 saving.

For that, you get a 15.5in touchscreen laptop in a slick white design. Running Windows 8.1, it packs an Intel Pentium processor with 4GB of RAM that can be easily upgraded to 8GB if you so wish. A 500GB hard drive provides ample storage, and integrated speakers with subwoofer are just the cherries on top.

