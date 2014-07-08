Gmail dominates world with 71 available languages

Google seems intent on world domination with its services. Now the search giant has announced that Gmail has learned 13 new languages.

"Gmail is already available in 58 languages, and today we're bringing that total to 71 - covering 94 percent of the world's Internet population and bringing us closer to our goal of making sure that, no matter what language you write in, you can use it in Gmail. These 13 new languages are joining the Gmail family: Afrikaans, Armenian, Azerbaijani (Azeri), Chinese (Hong Kong), French (Canada), Galician, Georgian, Khmer, Lao, Mongolian, Nepali, Sinhala, and Zulu", says Ian Hill, Senior Project Manager, Google Localisation.

Hill further explains, "as any native speaker knows, each language has its own nuances, so we worked closely with linguists to make sure the tone and style are just right. For example, both Hong Kong and Taiwan use traditional Chinese characters. However, you’ll notice that Gmail's new Chinese (Hong Kong) language uses 收件箱 for "Inbox" instead of 收件匣, which is a word more common in Taiwan".

Even though I have no use for these new languages, it is cool that the search giant is supporting more people. Quite frankly, as Google's translation services improve, learning a new language becomes less necessary. Gmail is truly bringing the world together and these 13 new languages are just a continuation of this trend. Muchas Gracias, Google!

Photo credit: stockernumber2 / Shutterstock