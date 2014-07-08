Have smartphones ruined our sex lives?

Mobile phones have come a long way since they were first created back in the 70s. They've become, smarter, cooler, sleeker and much more useful, however, it seems that many of us have far too much trouble putting them down.

According to a survey of 1,500 UK couples between the ages of 18 and 30, smartphones are getting in the way of private time - in the bedroom, to be precise.

According to the results, a staggering 40 per cent of respondents have turned down sex with their partner, preferring to play with their smartphones instead. Somewhat bafflingly, 18 per cent admitted to checking their phones during intercourse (don't ask).

What's more, 75 per cent said that they would rather chat online with followers they had never met than with their partners in the flesh.

"Smartphones are important but they shouldn't come at the expense of real-life relationships," said Tiger Mobiles managing director, Rob Myers. "More couples are sacrificing their sex lives for addictive apps and the materialistic world of Facebook and Twitter."

However, smartphone-addicts aren't quite doomed to miserably live out sexless lives. Tiger Mobiles has published a five-step plan for regaining your mojo. It reads like this:

Assert some self-control over your phone

If you're going out for dinner, leave your smartphone at home; real conversation will feel liberating and get you into good habits.

Use your phone as a sex initiator

Rather than letting your phone get in the way of sex, use it instead to add some spice to foreplay. Send your partner a sexy picture, or "sext", describing a fantasy or your plans with him or her for the evening.

Keep your phone outside the bedroom or out of reach

This will help you resist the temptation to check your phone in bed. If it's out of reach you will automatically switch your attention to something else.

Schedule smartphone downtime

Whether it's for an hour a day or a few times per week, pick times with your partner to completely disconnect yourselves from your phone. You could even take this a step further by scheduling "date nights" where smartphones are left at home.

Reframe and revalue

Learn to recognise when you're getting the urge to check your phone. When that urge surfaces, identify it as your brain trying to trick you into thinking that you'll miss something. Remember, you don't have to respond to absolutely everything your brain tells you to do.

"Kicking the smartphone habit is all about focus and discipline" added Myers, "It will take will power but if you can retrain your brain not to need to check your smartphone every 5 minutes then you'll replace that with human interaction."

The study was commissioned by Tiger Mobiles and carried out by Carter Digby.

