How to watch Brazil vs Germany live online and on TV

All eyes will be on 2014 World Cup host country Brazil later today when it attempts to become the first to win the cup on home soil since France did so back in 1998.

What stands before them is the model of efficiency and getting-the-job-done in Germany and with star man Neymar now out for the remainder of the tournament courtesy of a fractured spine, David Luiz and co have to step up to the plate.

The added intrigue means you want to watch the game, right? Being in the UK makes it easy to catch all the action whether it is via a TV set, mobile device or simply through your good old PC or Mac.

Gary Lineker and his team at the BBC are lucky enough to have first dibs on the semi finals and accordingly coverage of Brazil v Germany gets underway at 20:30 BST over on BBC One before the game kicks off at 21:00 BST.

If you want to watch the game in its entirety online then simply head over to iPlayer Live, sit back and relax. Anyone stuck on a train home from work or another social function can download the BBC Sport app and enjoy live coverage from there.

Obviously, the option to watch it on BBC One via a TV set is still available with both standard definition and HD channels on offer.

The fact there is no clear favourite adds to the anticipation ahead of a clash that many believe will contain the eventual winner of the competition when it reaches its climax on Sunday evening.

Image Credit: Flickr (Hugo Martins Oliveira)