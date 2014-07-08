HP enhances high performance computing for Airbus data centres

HP has agreed a deal with Airbus to provide a cluster of high performance data centres to enable the aircraft manufacturer to support the development of the next generation of planes.

The new HP Performance Optimised Data centres [PODs] are being built in Toulouse, France and Hamburg, Germany and it results in a boost to Airbus’s high performance computing [HPC] capacity for aircraft development of 1,200 Tflops.

“Organisations like Airbus need creative scenarios to cater for future business needs,” says Peter Ryan, senior VP and general manager, HP Enterprise Group EMEA. “HP will continue to provide the newest, most powerful technology and operations to support Airbus’ HPC for the next five years.”

HP’s new PODs for Airbus have pre-integrated clusters of HP ProLiant server blades that feature Intel’s latest processor and already allow Airbus to increase HPC availability whilst saving energy and space. Energy per Tflop is down by almost 50 per cent compared to the existing HP POD solution and over the next five years the capacity of each cluster will be increased by new technologies, improved cooling and upgraded housing.

The Airbus HP PODs each measure in at 12m in length and bring the equivalent to 500sq m of data centre space to the table. Each one has every element of the HP Converged Infrastructure that includes blade servers, storage, networking, software and management.

“We are pleased to build on our supercomputing partnership with HP,” says Guus Dekkers, CIO of Airbus. “Over the next five years, HP will continue to enhance our PODs by boosting capacity and raising energy efficiency while providing increased availability, resilience and security. This will further support Airbus engineering teams in aircraft development.”

HP first provided PODs to Airbus back in September 2011 and aircraft manufacturer is obviously happy enough with that to extend the partnership further.

