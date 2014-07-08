Nokia Lumia 930 smartphone with Windows 8.1 hits shelves this week

Consumers looking to purchase a high-end Windows Phone 8.1 smartphone only have one option to consider right now: the Nokia Lumia 930. It comes with all the right features for a device of flagship status, like a powerful processor, large screen, solid camera and wireless charging. It was announced in early-April, but it finally goes on sale this week.

A lot of Windows Phone enthusiasts are waiting for Lumia 930 to hit store shelves, myself included, as it is the first Nokia-branded Windows Phone 8.1 device to come with respectable specs in a decently-sized package. It can be argued that it is the natural replacement for those Lumia 920 users looking to upgrade.

Lumia 930 has been listed for pre-order numerous times, at varying prices, which begged the question: "How much will thing thing actually cost?". Microsoft says it will be offered at $599 (around £349) before any local taxes and subsidies are applied. This, of course, is the recommended price, and it is likely we might see it available for less.

When it finally goes on sale this week, Lumia 930 will be available in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Other markets will follow. If you are living in US, however, you might as well look look at another Windows Phone as Lumia 930 will not be coming to a mobile operator near you.

Lumia 930 specs: 5.0-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920; 2.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800; 2 GB of RAM; 2,420 mAh non-removable battery; 32 GB of internal storage; 20-Megapixel PureView back-facing camera with optical image stabilisation and 1080p video recording; 1.3-Megapixel front-facing camera capable of 720p video recording; 4G LTE; Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 4.0; USB 2.0; NFC; DLNA; Qi wireless charging; physical dimensions of 137 x 71 x 9.8 mm and 167g.

On top of Windows Phone 8.1, there are Nokia-branded add-ons like Nokia Camera and Nokia Storyteller. Lumia 930 also features SensorCore, which enables the movement tracking without a heavy penalty on battery life.