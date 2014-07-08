Will you attend? Oculus announces official developer conference

Oculus VR has announced the Oculus Connect developers conference scheduled for 19 - 20 September at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

According to a blog on the company’s website:

"In the last two years, we’ve seen more virtual reality content built than in the last two decades, and that’s a direct result of incredible work by the community. With virtual reality’s momentum at an all-time high, this is a unique moment for the developer community to come together to take the virtual reality to the next level."

Read more: Oculus Rift launch date officially confirmed for 2015

Full sessions have not been announced yet but the conference will feature keynotes from Brendan Iribe (CEO), Palmer Luckey (Founder), John Carmack (CTO) and Michael Abrash (Chief Scientist) on Oculus, virtual reality, and the future of the medium.

Attendee applications will be available on the Oculus Connect website, starting on 10 July and attendance confirmations will go out the following week.

Full details are available on the official Oculus Connect website at www.oculusvr.com/connect.

Contrary to what people may believe based on my past postings, I am actually a big fan of VR and I hope the conference is a success. But I have seen dozens of VR companies come and go over the past two decades. All of them had great promise and potential but none of them managed to sell the vision of VR. Perhaps the technology hadn’t advanced far enough. Perhaps the public just wasn’t ready. Or perhaps no one found that one ‘killer app.’ Maybe Oculus can make it work this time around.