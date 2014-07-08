Sony’s selfie-tastic Xperia C3 smartphone includes first-ever front-facing LED flash

Sony has added yet another smartphone to its line-up in the shape of the Xperia C3 that focuses on perfect selfies in the shape of a powerful front-facing snapper.

The new device is headlined by a 5-megapixel “PROselfie” camera that includes a wide-angle lens, “Superior Auto” mode and an LED flash that is a first for smartphones.

“Xperia C3 is a unique new smartphone from Sony, created to offer the ultimate social sharing experience with a new powerful ‘PROselfie cam’. It also presents a combination of the best of Sony, with leading digital imaging technology and brilliant specs and performance all for a mid-range price” says Calum MacDougall, Director of Xperia Marketing at Sony.

The main camera is an 8-megapixel lens with an Exmor RS for mobile image sensor for challenging lighting conditions and there is a range of specialised apps that let owners take full advantage of both cameras.

A 5.5in HD display with Bravia technology provides the viewing platform for photos and the show is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core chip clocked at 1.2GHz with 1GB of RAM. There is also 8GB of storage that can be expanded to 32GB through the micro SD card slot.

Dimensions wise it is 7.6mm thick and weighs 150g with a 2,500mAh battery and dual SIM capabilities. Sony has decided to bring the smartphone out in a mint colourway as well as the regular black and white options, and it runs Google Android 4.4 KitKat.

The handset will be out globally from August 2014 with China the first country to get the smartphone before it is released in the US and UK at a later date.