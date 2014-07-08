Understanding the HP CloudSystem reference architecture

HP CloudSystem is an integrated system for building and managing services across private, public, and hybrid clouds. HP CloudSystem combines servers, storage, networking, and security together with an integrated approach to automate the application-to-infrastructure lifecycle.

The result is a complete cloud solution that can provide "cloud driven" services for enterprises and service providers alike. HP CloudSystem uses industry-leading HP technologies to provide dynamic, easily scaled computing resources such as servers and storage.

This whitepaper provides a look at the architecture of HP CloudSystem. The paper gives an overview of CloudSystem, including three CloudSystem offerings and their major extensions, and it provides details of one offering: HP CloudSystem Enterprise.

HP CloudSystem is built on proven HP Cloud Service Automation and Converged Infrastructure technologies using HP BladeSystem and HP Matrix Operating Environment. With support for a broad set of applications, CloudSystem provides IT with a unified way to offer, provision, and manage services across private clouds, public cloud providers, and traditional IT.

It enables the flexibility to scale capacity within and outside the data centre, it is extensible to existing IT infrastructure, and it can support heterogeneous environments.

HP CloudSystem enables businesses to build and manage cloud services across private, public, and hybrid clouds—without having to know, or care, whether those services come from CloudSystem's own "on-premises" resources, from a customer's existing infrastructure, or from the public domain.