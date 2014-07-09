Asia and Africa lead the way in mobile football consumption during World Cup

Mobile-savvy football fans in Asia and Africa are among the most active supporters when it comes to swiping away at smartphones during the current tournament in Brazil.

Related: Apple takes 55% of UK impressions, bucks Android’s global lead

Opera Mediaworks’ State of Mobile Advertising report for Q2 2014 took a close look at traffic heading to football sites during the tournament and worked out that the flow is still high to sites even when teams, such as England, have been eliminated.

The peak time for mobile traffic was between the 23 and 26 June, when the final group games were taking place, and it then dropped vastly on the rest day in between the two phases before rising once again during the round of 16.

Fans across both Africa and Asia, meanwhile, are out-consuming fans in the US, Europe and even Latin America when it comes football content.

“While the U.S, Brazil, Mexico and most European countries are in the top 10 for overall traffic, when it comes to football, they barely graze the top 25. Instead, countries like Bangladesh, Nigeria, South Africa, Malaysia and Pakistan are ranking the highest for traffic to football-related sites and apps,” stated the release.

On the topic of engagement, fans in West Africa and Eastern Europe showed the highest relative share of ad impressions to football content. Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Cameroon and Nigeria ranked highest and this was followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece and Algeria, whereas Japan and Australia were the least interested.

For the market as a whole, Android came out on top in mobile ad traffic with almost 50 per cent of impressions and it even saw a rise in ad revenue from 33 per cent in Q1 2014 to 38 per cent, though this wasn’t due to losses on iOS’s side of the fence.

“Android’s rise in monetisation is not at the expense of iOS, which also grew in Q2 [to 53 per cent of all revenue], but rather due to mobile users moving away from non-smart mobile devices, or platforms in the Other category,” Opera added.

Related: Android leaps ahead of iOS in ad impressions for first time, makes small gains in ad revenue

Android has also been responsible for a huge increase traffic in Brazil as 79 per cent of the total rise attributed to Android devices alone and looks set to continue its rise in the mobile ad stakes.