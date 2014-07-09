How to watch Argentina vs Holland live online and on TV

After Brazil dropped the proverbial boob in last night’s first semi final it’s down to Argentina as South America’s lone remaining participant in this year’s World Cup to try and bring the cup home.

It’s far from an easy task for Leo Messi and his band of blue and white clad team-mates as the orange of Holland will be trying with all their might in the knowledge that each player gets an all-expenses paid trip to space if they win the cup.

If last night’s eight goal bonanza has whetted your appetite for yet more football then it’s good news as the game can be viewed free of charge across a variety of platforms in the UK.

The BBC televised last night’s battering and tonight it falls to Adrian Chiles and the lads on ITV to present coverage of Argentina v Holland, with the programme starting at 20:30 BST before kicking off at 21:00 BST.

Watching the game online is easy and can be done by using the ITV Player Live page that provides coverage of the entire 90 minutes as well as extra time and penalties, if needed.

If you’re already at home and have a shiny HD TV set then it can still be viewed via the trusty ITV or ITV HD channels that are both available via FreeView and other platforms.

ITV and BBC are both broadcasting the 2014 World Cup final on Sunday and it would be wise to keep links to both the BBC and ITV handy ahead of the matchup between Germany and one other.

Image Credit: Flickr (Sam Teigen)