NewVoiceMedia secures extra $50m for UK-based cloud contact centre solution

NewVoiceMedia has banked a further $50 million [£30 million] worth of funding for its UK-based cloud-based contact centre solution that helps it to extend its reach into the Americas and Asia.

A blog post broke the news that it secured a Series E funding round that will allow it to accelerate its international expansion efforts, develop an expert portfolio of cloud solutions and strengthen its infrastructure, sales, marketing and professional services.

“This investment is a powerful endorsement of our world-class technology, market position and global business strategy. In our last financial year, license revenue grew at over 100 percent, outpacing the market fivefold; and as the contact centre industry transitions rapidly to the cloud, our technology leadership, global infrastructure and superior sales and marketing will allow NewVoiceMedia to continue its growth trajectory ahead of the market.”

Technology Crossover Ventures [TCV], a new investor, led the round and it was joined by existing shareholders Bessemer Venture Partners [BVP], Highland Capital Partners Europe, Eden Ventures, Notion Capital and salesforce.com.

NVM was founded back in 2000 and it has raised $105 million [£61 million] in funding with most of that coming in the past 18 months thus illustrating the amount that the sector is currently growing. It serves over 13,000 agents in 40 countries across five continents including Parcelforce, DPD, QlikView and many more.

The solution works by integrating NVM’s cloud customer contact platform with Salesforce in order to connect organisations with customers worldwide and to provide a personalised customer experience.

In terms of the company’s valuation, it has yet to disclose a figure except to say that it is “big”, according to Tech Crunch and the same article speculates that it is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

