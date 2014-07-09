PopcornTime, the "Netflix for pirated movies," arrives on Chromecast

PopcornTime has been in and out of the news. The program uses BitTorrent to grab movies and TVs shows and allows you to stream them right away. The service was initially taken down, but has found a way to come back, and claims those problems are in the past, stating "This PopcornTime service will never be taken down".

Now, in an even bolder move, the service has announced support for Chromecast, Google's tiny TV dongle. "This is the alpha version, so handle with care and let us know what works, what doesn’t, and if you do find something that’s not working properly (hopefully not!!) let us know in our forum and be as specific as possible (also tell us which Windows version you’re running, etc.)", the services announces.

Yes, this is only an alpha release for now, but PopcornTime promises support and continuous updates, with a beta on the way. In addition, beta 0.2 for Android will be released this week, or at least that is the current plan, if all goes smoothly.

"Many more exciting things are in the works… iOS in August (you didn’t hear it from us!!!) and more…Yes, we definitely believe this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship". ITProPortal will not endorse your use of the service, we're just passing on the news of it, and allowing you to use your own judgement.