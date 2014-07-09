Tech daily deals: Half price SanDisk Ultra Plus 128GB SSD

Sometimes your PC just needs a bit of an extra kick.

For the uninitiated, SSDs are basically the alternative to HDDs (Hard Disk Drives) that store your data and boot your system when your computer is off. Storing all your data on interconnected flash memory chips, SSDs are much faster and quieter than the loud clicking noise an HDD makes as it tries to read the magnetic coating on its spinning plates that's storing all your data. Trouble is, they're often normally more expensive too.

But thankfully SanDisk has stepped in with this deal for its Ultra Plus 128GB Solid State Drive for just £47.99 (with free delivery thrown in on top.)

That works out as a not too shabby saving of 48 per cent off the original RRP of £92.56.

The SSD measures 2.5in and comes with a 2mm spacer for installation in larger optical bays. It offers fast write speeds, with rates up to 155MB/s3 for the 64GB model. This ensures quicker file transfers, so you'll spend less time waiting and more time sharing, organising, and using your data.

On a side note, the ITProPortal team was in Korea last week for the launch of Samsung's all new 850 Pro SSD range. If you're looking for something with a little more bang for your buck, this might be worth checking out.

