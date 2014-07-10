Startups use cloud technology but still don't actually trust it

New research from IDC and Acronis has shed some light on the data protection habits of SMEs around the world.

According to the findings, the world lags behind the US when it comes to backing up data to the cloud, with 93 per cent of American SMEs claiming to do so, as opposed to 63 per cent of their Western European counterparts.

Read more: A closer look at business backup strategy

Unsurprisingly, it turns out that more companies in this area of the world are afraid of potential cloud security risks, with 59 per cent identifying these as a reason not to back up to the cloud. In the US, this figure was far lower, at 33 per cent.

Interestingly, 87 per cent of respondents admitted to not trusting the cloud alone, using on-premise copies of their data as a safety net.

Furthermore, just shy of 80 per cent of the study's participants said that downtime costs them at least $20,000 per hour, with the remainder claiming that it costs at least $100,000.

"It's a different world for IT managers today, and data backup for a small or medium-sized business is more complex than ever," said Eric Burgener, the research director of storage at IDC.

"Data sizes and types continue to evolve, as does the number of servers and operating systems each company uses. This leads to a host of new challenges IT managers face to make sure they can back up and protect their data and restore operations quickly."

Read more: Introduction to disk backup with deduplication

"Data is more plentiful, complex, and valuable than ever before," said Serguei Beloussov, the CEO of Acronis. "With downtime costing hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars for some companies, every IT manager should make sure they have a plan in place to restore operations and avoid data loss."

Porthole Ad