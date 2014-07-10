Daily tech deal: Nokia Lumia 630 smartphone for £89

Budget handsets, once sniffed at, are now skyrocketing in popularity. Motorola's Moto E,Moto G handsets and EE's Kestrel handsets have all proved that decent smartphones can be built and sold for less than £100. Not only that, the same rules apply to these devices that applies to their more expensive cousins - namely, their prices can still be cut.

The Nokia Lumia 630 is the budget offering for Windows Phone fanatics. It's the first phone in the Lumia family to offer the upgraded Windows 8.1 OS, and that's really where it stands out.

With a drop down notifications menu, more customisation options and a Swype-esque keyboard layout, the 630 introduces features to Windows Phone that the market has been crying out for for months.

On the technical side, the Nokia Lumia 630 packs a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with 512MB of RAM. It also has a 5-megapixel camera, a 4.5in screen and is available in black, green and orange flavours.

For a full rundown of what we thought of the handset, check out our hands-on review.

