How many gadgets do you think your smartphone replaces?

How many devices does your smartphone replace?

UK-based Viking Direct has created an infographic that shows how many devices your average smartphone replaces, how much they would weigh and how much they would cost if bought separately.

We all know that smartphones perform the duties of many devices but it’s interesting to see how much all those devices would cost if you purchased them separately and how much gear you would have to lug around.

A high-end smartphone in Britain costs about £450 ($780 U.S.) and weighs about 132g. But aside from letting you make phone calls it also records and plays video, plays music, takes pictures, stores data, tells time, gives you directions, lets you surf the web, sends and receives text messages, translates speech and more.

If you total up the costs of all the devices required to perform all those tasks you would have to spend over £650 ($1,113 U.S.) and everything would weigh 7436g.

Smartwatches, which are poised to start sweeping the market in the next few years, are also multi-functional devices that should save us money (and backaches) too.

Viking estimates that an average smartwatch will cost about £80 ($137 U.S.) and weigh only 42g, but it will do the job of numerous gadgets costing over £135 ($230 U.S.) and weigh in at a hefty 1430g.

If you would like to learn more about Viking Direct you can find their website here.