GPS compass on iPhone or Android pointing in the wrong direction? Here's how to fix it

Does your iPhone or Android phone have a mis-calibrated compass? This can be a really irritating problem, especially if you're late for a meeting or appointment, and can't find your way through the city. Some people have found that the compass recalibrates in the wrong direction after dropping their phone, or their phone compass simply starts to point in the wrong direction over time.

So there's probably some setting somewhere that resets the compass, right? Wrong - instead, phone manufacturers have used the motion sensing capabilities of modern smartphones to create a motion-based command.

Whether you're on the iPhone 5S, Nexus 5, Xperia Z2 or Galaxy S5, simply rotate your phone in a figure-of-eight to reset or recalibrate the compass' direction. Once you've done this a couple of times, it should be pointing in the correct direction from now on.

Here's a handy GIF to help you out.

