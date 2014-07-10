"Project Apex" brings big changes to Ofcom

UK communications regulator Ofcom is set to overhaul its IT services when its current contracts for IT services expire.

According to a pre-tender notice in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), the organisation is seeking updated services under the name “Project Apex.”

Ofcom expects to publish a contract notice in summer 2014 for a deal predicted to be worth between £15,000 and £25,000.

It claims the purpose of the prior information notice is to inform interested service providers of its intentions to procure IT services.

Prospective bidders are likely to be expected to provide the following:

service management and integration services

ICT security

user support

end user computing

hosting and storage

communication and collaboration services

network services

application support and maintenance

project management.

This includes email, instant messaging, document management, audio and videoconferencing and telephony services.

The notice claims that the organisation intends to run a “procurement exercise” with lots that will be divided into lots and either awarded to single or multiple suppliers.

It notes that Ofcom’s IT provisions have been outsourced for a number of years and successful tenderers will be expected to take over from incumbent supplier CGI.

For this reason, the successful provider will also be expected to deliver transition services, implement a new operating model that includes management processes and tools and transfer knowledge from the previous supplier.

“Ofcom will require the successful tenderer to provide leadership and expertise to develop and working in conjunction with Ofcom, deliver innovation that will yield business benefits,” says the tender notice.

