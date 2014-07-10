Toshiba offers SMBs new flexible leasing initiative for high-powered laptops

Toshiba has launched a new online finance solution that makes it easier for small and medium sized businesses [SMBs] to purchase high end laptops by spreading out the cost of the devices.

Related: UK set to embrace flexible working from 30 June

The partnership with Shire Leasing covers the company’s Z-series range of laptops that includes the Tecra Z40 and Portégé Z30 with a completely automated system covering everything from online credit approval to e-signature of leasing documents and online delivery confirmation.

It assists SMBs in handling IT spending that is traditionally one of the largest capital expenditures for smaller organisations and the products being offered by Toshiba are all available across 24 and 36-month lease periods.

“SMBs don’t just form an important part of our customer base, but also play a vital role in the wider economy. Despite this, they are often the most in need of financial support. Expanding upon our SMB offering with this new online finance solution is a significant step towards ensuring SMBs are equipped with quality yet affordable products, enabling them to be successful and productive while operating within a structured financial framework,” stated Santiago Alviar-Baquero, Head of SMB and Distribution for Toshiba in Northern Europe.

Shire Leasing’s Click2Finance partnership with Toshiba slots into the latter’s Toshiba Recommends for SMBs programme and follows a range of past projects that Toshiba has used to help SMBs. This includes the Get Modern with Toshiba campaign that raised awareness of the advantages of upgrading from Windows XP and a Desktop Scrappage Scheme for SMBs that offered £200 towards a new Toshiba Portégé Z930 Ultrabook for unwanted desktops.

Related: Toshiba Portege Z10t-A-106 review

Toshiba added that the laptops involved in the scheme are built with mobility and flexibility in mind and are perfect for companies attempting to adapt to the UK’s new flexible working legislation.