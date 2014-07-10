UK travellers must charge smartphones and tablets before US-bound flights

UK flyers need to make sure that all mobile devices are charged up after the government followed the US in stepping up aviation security efforts after tip offs concerning possible terrorist threats.

The Department for Transport [DfT] issued a statement that UK passengers flying to a number of destinations need to make sure that electronic devices in hand luggage are powered up or else have to travel without them.

“In line with the US advice, passengers on some routes into and out of the UK may now also be required to show that electronic devices in their hand luggage are powered up or face not being allowed to bring the device onto the aircraft,” read a statement from the DfT. “Passengers flying into or out of the UK are therefore advised to make sure electronic devices being carried in their hand luggage are charged before they travel.”

It added that “for obvious reason” it wouldn’t be revealing the exact routes that are affected by the regulations and it’s likely that most of the checks are to take place on transatlantic flights to US cities.

The move followed a decision by the TSA to issue new guidance regarding electronic devices and stipulate that they must be able to be switched on by security officials in order for passengers to be allowed on board flights to the US with mobile devices.

France and Germany, as well as the UK, have also agreed to the new regulations and Reuters has already reported that Apple and Samsung smartphones are among those being specifically targeted by TSA officials.