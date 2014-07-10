Woman charged with manslaughter for allegedly injecting Google exec with heroin

A suspected prostitute has been charged with manslaughter following accusations that she injected a Google executive with a lethal dose of heroin.

The victim has been identified as Forrest Timothy Hayes, with the incident occurring in California on board his 50ft yacht.

Alix Tichelman, 26, was arrested thanks to CCTV footage which showed her gathering possessions, including needles and heroin, and lowering a blind before leaving the boat.

The footage also shows her calmly stepping over Hayes' body to finish a glass of wine as he suffered "medical complications" and lost consciousness.

According to reports from the Santa Cruz police, Tichelman then failed to call the emergency services, meaning Hayes' body was not discovered until the next morning.

Santa Cruz deputy police chief Steve Clark labelled her as "callous" and said, "She showed no regard for him. She was just trying to cover her tracks."

She is also being investigated in connection with a similar case in another state.

"There's a pattern of behaviour here where she doesn't seek help when someone is in trouble," Clark added.