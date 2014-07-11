Apple iWatch launch date draws closer: Will enter production in November 2014

Apple's heavily anticipated contribution to the smart watch craze, the "iWatch," will enter mass production this November, says noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo had previously predicted the Apple iWatch factories would churn into life from September 2014, but he claims more complex hardware and software engineering requirements have pushed the date back.

"We have pushed back our estimated time of iWatch mass production from late-September to mid-/ late- November. We also lower our forecast of iWatch 2014 shipments by 40% to 3mn units," he explained in his report.

But this is not just a load of fuss over a revised date. Kuo has also provided some juicy titbits as to what he is expecting the device to feature. These include a flexible AMOLED display, a sapphire coated display cover, higher waterproof standards and new system-on-a-chip components.

Read more: A closer look at the potential impact of Apple's iWatch on the smartwatch market

These might not just be ideas plucked from thin air as well – both a flexible AMOLED display and sapphire crystal display covers have been previously rumoured. The inclusion of sapphire in the screen also makes particular sense given recent iPhone 6 leaks showing the flagship smartphone's super-strong sapphire display. It makes sense that Apple would roll out the technology to other devices in its sprawling electronics empire as well.

Other rumours suggest that the iWatch will also include advanced mapping functionality, will boast integration with the iOS operating system and its own HealthKit software.

Our money's on an announcement at an Apple keynote address sometime in October, with a launch pencilled in for the 2014 holiday season.

Please note: The above image is a concept drawing only. No official press shots have yet been released.