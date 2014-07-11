Finally! Chromecast update allows Android screen mirroring

It has been a year since Google released its Chromecast - a "one last thing" sort of device that was hidden behind the new Nexus 7 announcement. The tiny HDMI dongle has been steadily gaining features, making it compatible with an ever-growing number of services.

But one thing it lacked seemed rather basic - Android screen mirroring. While we don't know how this slipped through the Google cracks, it has finally made its debut.

"Starting today, you can mirror your Android phone and tablet to the TV so you can see your favorite apps, photos or anything else, exactly as you see it on your mobile device—only bigger. To start mirroring, simply select 'Cast Screen' from the navigation drawer in the Chromecast app and select your Chromecast device. On Nexus devices, this feature is also available through the quick settings menu", the search giant announces.

In a nutshell, whatever appears on your Android phone or tablet will appear on TV via Chromecast. This opens up a whole set of options for what users can view. "This feature is currently in beta and will roll out on popular Android phones or tablets from Samsung, HTC, LG, and others over the next few days. Look out for the 1.7 update of the Chromecast app on Google Play store to use this new feature", Google claims.