Daily tech deals: 67 per cent off Anker portable charger

With smartphones buckling under the weight of so much processing power, it's easy to run out of battery within a matter of hours. Avoid being caught short with this Anker portable charger.

Normally retailing for £65.99,. Amazon is selling the 10,000mAh portable charger for a mere £21.99. That works out as a whole £44.00 off the RRP - a whopping 67 per cent saving.

For that, you get a charger with a lot of bang for its buck. The Anker Astro 3E wil charge all iPhones four to five times, a Galaxy S3 three times, or an iPad / iPad 2 once.

Get the deal here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.