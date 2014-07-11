Report: 95 per cent of employees voice BYOD security concerns

Allowing employees to use their own devices is an increasingly popular trend, but BYOD opens up security threats that can leave company data vulnerable. A new survey commissioned by security specialists Webroot looks at the reality of mobile security.

In particular it focuses on the difference in perception between companies and employees when it comes to securing mobile devices. Whilst there are some areas of agreement there are also signs that some employees don't take adequate steps to protect company data.

Read more: BYOD vs CYOD: Which is right for your organisation?

The results show that over 40 per cent of employees are using mobile devices at work and around three quarters of those are using their own kit. The youngest group, 18-34 year-olds, is more likely than other age groups to use smartphones/tablets for work, regardless of whether they are personal or employer-issued devices.

Most worrying is that 70 per cent of employee devices only have the security which came installed when the device was purchased. However, 73 per cent believe they should have some say over what security is installed on their device by an employer.

Read more: How to keep on top of BYOD security: 5 major pointers from Dell

On the employer side findings include that whilst 98 per cent of those surveyed have a BYOD policy in place, but 95 per cent are still concerned about the security risks. Almost 40 per cent of IT departments are not confident they could remove security software from the personal devices of users without wiping the device or risking deleting personal data and contacts.

Also, 34 per cent of IT managers say they disagree that gains in employee productivity from using personal devices for work outweigh the risks associated with this activity.

In order to bridge the gap between employee preferences and the needs of the organisation Webroot has created an 'employee bill of rights' to set out what employees should expect when using their own devices at work.

This includes maintaining privacy over personal information, being included in decisions which affect their device and being able to stop using their personal device for work at any time. You can find more information on the Webroot site.

Photo credit: Ivelin Radkov/Shutterstock

Porthole Ad